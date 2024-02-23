Dapto station to get new rail safety technology

Dapto station will get some new technology installed this weekend to make its level crossing safer for pedestrians.
Called VeloSTRAIL, it is a series of hard-wearing rubber panels that sit on the edge of the rails and close that gap, stopping wheelchairs, prams and bikes getting stuck.
It can also move to allow trains to travel across it.
It's only the second time a level crossing has received this treatment - the first was Bellambi station in October 2023.
"VeloSTRAIL at Bellambi has proved to be a real success," said Keira MP Ryan Park.
"Everyone jumping on a train there has to cross the tracks, so the whole community benefits from the upgrade. I look forward to seeing Dapto enjoy the same benefits."
The new technology will be installed over the weekend, while trackwork takes place on the South Coast line between Bomaderry and Wollongong.
The work will take place from 6pm, February 23 to 7am on February 26.
While the work is carried out, Bong Bong Road will be partially closed between Station Street and Hamilton Street from 7pm on February 23 until 4am the next morning.
A full road closure of Bong Bong Road will be in place from 4am on Saturday until 4am on Monday.
Detours will be in place along West Dapto Road, Darkes Road, Bong Bong Road, Fowlers Road and the Princes Highway adding up to 10 minutes to journeys.
"This weekend's closure of Bong Bong Rd will be inconvenient, but the upgrade to our pedestrian crossing will be so worthwhile," said Shellharbour MP Anna Watson.
