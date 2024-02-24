Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong Wolves against Sydney United promises to be 'explosive'

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated February 25 2024 - 8:42am, first published 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Trew against Sydney United in the 2023 season. Picture by Anna Warr
Jake Trew against Sydney United in the 2023 season. Picture by Anna Warr

What do Wollongong Wolves need to do differently against Sydney United after an opening round loss to Marconi?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.