Wollongong Wolves against Sydney United promises to be 'explosive'

What do Wollongong Wolves need to do differently against Sydney United after an opening round loss to Marconi?
In truth, not all that much.
The consensus from the match against the Stallions in the first game of the National Premier League Men's NSW was that the performance was there from the Wolves, plus they also probably should have had two penalties. But in the end, they lost 2-1, and need to turn it around.
David Carney will be without Darcy Madden for the match at Edensor Park after the defender picked up a minor injury last game.
Both the Wolves and United will be competing in the new National Second Tier in 2025, so expect both sets of players to be at their best in search for contracts for next year.
So what do the Wolves need to do to beat Sydney United and what are the key talking points?
The Wolves had more shots and more attacks than Marconi in round one, but still lost the game. That was also the story of 2023.
Captain Lachlan Scott scored last week, but the likes of Alex Masciovecchio, Yagoub Mustafa, Jake Trew and Sebastian Hernandez need to be clinical in the moments that matter if they are to get a result at a tough place to play.
Speaking of being a tough place to play, it is also something the Wolves will have to overcome if they are to get any result.
The United crowd are always hostile. Add in the fact it's their first home game of the season off the back of a round one away win against the Mariners, the active support should be in fine voice.
"They've obviously got plans for the 'B-League' next year," defender Madden said.
"So their players are going to be under the same sort of pressure that we feel. I think over the last sort of five or six years, United and Wolves games have been quite explosive.
"So we're up for it."
In truth the back five of Vedran Janjetovic, Dylan Dyan, Banri Kanizumi, Harrison Buesnel and Madden were playing brilliantly before Carney lost the latter in the first half-hour.
Chris McStay was deployed from midfield into the right-back role for the majority, but does Carney start him there from the off against United?
McStay would do the role well, but he would be better suited alongside his usual partner in the midfield in Samuel Riak.
The Central Coast v United game in round one saw United striker Patrick Antelmi sent off, meaning he misses the game against the Wolves.
It could be seen as a major boost, but that's not how Madden sees it.
"We know they had a red card to one of their talisman Antelmi," he said.
"It's sort of one less thing to worry about. But the flip side of that coin is that we're not sure of who they're going to bring in or what system they might play to adapt to that.
"But we're ready and we're happy to play our game."
The game will begin at 3pm, with the match streamed on Football NSW's YouTube channel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.