Where to watch the Illawarra Hawks in NBL play-off action on Wednesday

The Illawarra Hawks launch their play-offs campaign far from home on Wednesday, February 28.
The Hawks head to Tasmania to play the JackJumpers in Hobart - and you can be there in spirit.
One Wollongong pub is going above and beyond in its support of the Hawks - and has merch to share for hardcore fans.
Ryan Aitchison, publican of the Illawarra Hotel, confirmed The Illa is an official viewing venue for the Hawks away games, and also is a sponsor of the team.
"We are showing all the away games so the community can still come together and watch the Hawks together," he said.
Throughout the night they will be giving out merch the Hawks have donated.
"We gave away a signed basketball last game. The Hawks, they have been incredibly generous with the prizes that they have given back to the fans, and we feel honoured to be a part of that."
"On the day we will find exciting ways to give it away, whether it be the most decked out fan, or any kids having a good time," Mr Aitchison said.
Fans are encouraged to dress up and get involved as staff will be sharing videos from the night with the team.
"It's really good for them to see fans getting behind them at home - In a lot of instances fans cannot travel across Australia with them, but they are still getting together and really showing them support."
The game starts at 5.30pm but an an earlier arrival time is recommended or even book a spot in the public bar section to secure your spot.
Many other venues across the Illawarra will have the game playing on their screens, including the Builders Club, Illawarra Steelers Club and Shellharbour Club who's sports bars will be projecting on extra large screens.
Some venues on this list may need a nudge to change the channel, so make sure you speak to the bar. They all can play the game at the request of patrons.
This is not a definitive list of all venues in the Illawarra. Please get in touch should you wish for your venue to be added. Email news@illawarramercury.com.au
