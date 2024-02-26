Illawarra Mercurysport
Where to watch the Illawarra Hawks in NBL play-off action on Wednesday

By Ashleigh McMurdo
Updated February 26 2024 - 6:16pm, first published 5:52pm
Illawarra Hawks players pose for a team photo with coach Justin Tatum. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
The Illawarra Hawks launch their play-offs campaign far from home on Wednesday, February 28.

Injury heartbreak driving Justin Robinson's NBL title push
A fit again Illawarra Hawks guard Justin Robinson is looking to cap his own Cinderella story by guiding the Hawks to a fairy tale NBL title victory. Picture by Adam McLean
The guard has been integral in the Hawks fairy tale run
Agron Latifi
Three-time championship-winner Wani Swaka Lo Buluk a finals ace for Tatum
Hawks coach Justin Tatum is leaning heavily on Wani Swaka Lo Buluk's experience in winning three championships. Picture by Adam McLean
The Hawks take on Tasmania in Hobart on Wednesday.
Mitch Jennings
Illawarra clubs' Australia Cup draw released
Shellharbour FC player Zac Mazevski in action against Geelong at Macedonia Park. The IPL new boys Shellharbour have drawn fellow IPL club Tarrawanna in round two of the Australia Cup. Picture by Robert Peet
All-IPL clash to highlight round two Australia Cup action
Agron Latifi
