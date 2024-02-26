Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Hawks

Injury heartbreak driving Justin Robinson's NBL title push

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 26 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fit again Illawarra Hawks guard Justin Robinson is looking to cap his own Cinderella story by guiding the Hawks to a fairy tale NBL title victory. Picture by Adam McLean
A fit again Illawarra Hawks guard Justin Robinson is looking to cap his own Cinderella story by guiding the Hawks to a fairy tale NBL title victory. Picture by Adam McLean

Like the Illawarra Hawks team he plays for, Justin Robinson is looking to cap his own Cinderella story with a fairy tale ending.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Injury heartbreak driving Justin Robinson's NBL title push
A fit again Illawarra Hawks guard Justin Robinson is looking to cap his own Cinderella story by guiding the Hawks to a fairy tale NBL title victory. Picture by Adam McLean
The guard has been integral in the Hawks fairy tale run
Agron Latifi
No comments
Three-time championship-winner Wani Swaka Lo Buluk a finals ace for Tatum
Hawks coach Justin Tatum is leaning heavily on Wani Swaka Lo Buluk's experience in winning three championships. Picture by Adam McLean
The Hawks take on Tasmania in Hobart on Wednesday.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Illawarra clubs' Australia Cup draw released
Shellharbour FC player Zac Mazevski in action against Geelong at Macedonia Park. The IPL new boys Shellharbour have drawn fellow IPL club Tarrawanna in round two of the Australia Cup. Picture by Robert Peet
All-IPL clash to highlight round two Australia Cup action
Agron Latifi
No comments
A fairy tale in the making and a Mudgee assault: The weekend in sport
Michelle Heyman scored her first goal for the Matildas in eight years on Saturday. Picture Getty Images
Five things from the weekend in sport.
Mitch Jennings Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Hawks Nest

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.