Bold plan to bring Japanese megastar Inoue to WIN Stadium for Goodman bout

"When you've got a kid like Sam Goodman, who's a Wollongong boy, Albion Park-raised, has done what he's done here in this town and gone on to the level that he's currently at, getting the opportunity to fight one of the best fighters of our generation, one of the greatest champions that has fought in boxing, and get the chance to do it here in his home town, that's something that we're pushing for right now.