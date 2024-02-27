Bold plan to bring Japanese megastar Inoue to WIN Stadium for Goodman bout

No Limit Boxing has launched an audacious bid to bring Japanese pound-for-pound king Naoya Inoue to WIN Stadium to defend his undisputed super-bantamweight crown against hometown hero Sam Goodman in what would be one of the biggest sporting events to ever grace Wollongong
Currently the No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Inoue holds iconic status in Japan having built a 26-0 record, with a stunning 23 by stoppage, that's seen him claim world titles in four weight classes, including the undisputed title at 122 pounds.
Australia has not hosted a fighter of such legendary status since Jeff Horn famously upset Filipino all-time great Manny Pacquiao at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium in 2017, an event that captured global attention and sold out the 52,000 seat venue.
It would be a rare trip abroad for the 30-year-old champion, who's fought just four times outside his native Japan, but No Limit CEO George Rose has opened discussions with Top Rank boss Bob Arum about bringing the bout down under.
"We've been talking a lot about what could be up next for Sam Goodman, and what we are talking about is the opportunity to fight the the undisputed champion, Naoya Inoue, here in Australia, but not only here in Australia, we want to bring it here to Wollongong," Rose said on Tuesday.
"When you've got a kid like Sam Goodman, who's a Wollongong boy, Albion Park-raised, has done what he's done here in this town and gone on to the level that he's currently at, getting the opportunity to fight one of the best fighters of our generation, one of the greatest champions that has fought in boxing, and get the chance to do it here in his home town, that's something that we're pushing for right now.
"We're pushing hard for that fight to happen here in Wollongong. We've got a beautiful pitch here in WIN Stadium, we're very experienced with stadium fights, and we'd love to make that opportunity happen.
"We've been talking about it since Sam got to that [mandatory] position and knowing that Inoue was coming up to this division (super-bantamweight). We wanted that opportunity, we know the opportunity was just around the corner.
"We're really twisting (Inoue's promotor) Top Rank's hands to try and get him down here. While that small window is open where you get the opportunity to have a guy like that come here to Australia, we've really got to go all in on it."
It's an ambitious plan to target a champion that could have his pick of opponents and who has flirted with a jump to featherweight to chase more gold and large purses. But with Goodman currently ranked No. 1 contender for the IBF and WBO belts held by Inoue, Rose says the time is now.
"It's why we're having the discussions now," Rose said.
"Usually we wouldn't be having this discussion before his next fight [on March 13], but we've really got to make a noise about this. We've got to let ESPN, Top Rank, Inoue and his team know that Australia is behind Sam Goodman and and we get behind our fights, we put on big shows.
"The best comparison is Manny Pacquiao, a Hall of Fame guy, one of the great legends of global boxing. What you've got in Inoue is a guy who's a Japanese champion, has all of Japan behind him, sells out stadiums, sells out shows, and he will absolutely have the same following that Pacquiao had when he came across to Australia [in 2017].
"The difference is we're bringing it all here to Wollongong. The influx of global travelers, of national travelers who are all here to see this man in the flesh will be massive. To see him in there with an Aussie there to upset him and take all the belts off him, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity.
"Maybe we never get that opportunity again, but while there is that little glimmer of hope and there is that small window of opportunity, we've got to push for it as hard as we possibly can."
While his upcoming bout with Mark Schleibs at the WEC on March 13 is the task at hand, Goodman dethroning an Inoue at the peak of his powers would be one of the biggest upsets in the history of boxing, and arguably the finest achievement in the country's fighting history.
He'd start any bout with the Japanese champion a rank outsider, but the pride of Albion Park is adamant he's up to the task.
"Winning this sort of fight is iconic, it's forever, it changes my life overnight," Goodman said.
"It's the type of opportunity you have to take and, if it's humanly possible, it's doable. Any man can get beat and I believe I can beat any man. He's got all the belts, and whoever's got those belts, I'm going after.
"He's the guy to beat at the moment, and one of the biggest names in boxing. It's the fight we're chasing and it's the fight we're after, and why not bring it to Wollongong? It's a big stadium and a whole lot of money [on offer] as well.
"I'm the No. 1 with the IBF and WBO, if he wants to stay true and take those mandatories, he's got to fight me. I've got a job to do first in March [against Schleibs], and once we get past that guy, I expect to fight for world titles this year."
