International student critical after alleged brutal bashing in Fairy Meadow

An 18-year-old international student is fighting for his life after he was allegedly bashed by a man and three minors in Fairy Meadow last week.
The group allegedly approached two men sitting on a park bench near Fairy Meadow Surf Club on Elliots Road about 10pm on Thursday, February 22, before threatening them with a knife and demanding alcohol, cigarettes and vapes.
Police will allege a scuffle ensued in which the 18-year-old student was allegedly repeatedly punched and kicked in the head, even after he lay senseless on the ground.
The group fled through Thomas Dalton Park, while an ambulance was called. The man was treated for serious head injuries and taken to Wollongong Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
The Mercury understands the man had arrived in Australia two days prior to the attack.
A crime scene was established with a strike force established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company, and common assault.
He was granted bail at Wollongong Local Court on Sunday, however, is back behind bars following a detention application on Tuesday. He will return to court in April.
Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were arrested on Saturday after they attended Wollongong Police Station separately. They were refused bail, with their matters before the children's court.
They were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and common assault.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Monday morning in relation to his alleged involvement and was taken to Hornsby Police Station. He was charged with the same offences and was also refused bail.
As inquiries into the matter continue, police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
