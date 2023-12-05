Teenagers threatened in brazen overnight robbery at Fairy Meadow

Two teenagers have been threatened and robbed in a brazen overnight crime spree in Fairy Meadow.
The 19-year-old males were walking along Caters Lane around 2am on Sunday, December 3 when an unknown male allegedly approached them.
"He threatened the pair and demanded cash, before one of the men threw a wallet and phone on the ground and they ran from the scene," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
The teenagers said the man was of Caucasian appearance, aged in his mid-20s to early-30s, wearing a dark coloured shirt and his face covered.
Police were notified and officers have commenced an investigation into the incident.
Wollongong police officers have called on anyone with information to contact them on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
