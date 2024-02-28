Shellharbour Sharks knockout returns to Ron Costello Oval

Mental health awareness will be high on the agenda when the second annual Shellharbour Sharks RLFC shootout tournament returns to Ron Costello Oval this Saturday.
Six teams will battle it out for the shootout itself, with the Shellharbour Sharks out to win the pre-season tournament for a second year on the trot.
Before and after the scheduled matches Mental Health Movement founder, former St George Illawarra Dragons player Dan Hunt, and his team will offer mental health support services to those in the crowd as well as players and coaches.
Hunt, who nowadays is also one of the Shellharbour Sharks assistant coaches, has spoken openly on many occasions about battling his own mental health demons.
His company Mental Health Movement and Smart Financial in Warilla, are co-sponsors of the Sharks Shootout.
Last season's Group Seven rugby league grand finalists Shellharbour and five other teams will compete in this year's Shootout on Saturday, March 2.
Stingrays of Shellharbour will play fellow Group Seven outfit Nowra-Bomaderry Jets in the opening game of the knockout competition at 1pm.
This will be followed by a clash between the Windsor Wolves and Wentworthville Magpies at 1.50pm, before Shellharbour battle Illawarra outfit Dapto from 2.40pm.
The second highest winner will play the third highest winner in one semifinal at 3.45pm, with the second semifinal from 4.35pm to feature the highest winner versus highest loser.
The winners of each semifinal will meet in the final to be played at 5.45pm.
Matches will be played over two 20-minute halves. If the games are tied at that time it will go into five -minutes of golden point each way.
Shellharbour Sharks coach Abed Atallah said he was looking forward to finally getting out on the field and playing some footy.
"I know the guys are looking forward to testing themselves against some other good teams," he said.
"We really enjoyed last year's shootout and would love to enjoy similar success. But really at this time of the year it's just about allowing the guys to get some game-time minutes under their belts."
Atallah said a lot of younger players would get their chance to shine throughout the shootout.
The coach added the majority of the Sharks grand final team would return for season 2024.
One new recruit he could confirm was that of Griffiths outside back John Sila.
Gates open at 11.30pm on Saturday, March 2. Entry is $10 or $5 concession, with free entry for those under 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.