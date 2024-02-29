Drive to give Illawarra learners some road safety lessons

Learner drivers will find out what it's like to be breath-tested during a special logbook run in April.
Shellharbour City Council is staging the Ultimate Learner Log Book Run Experience on April 7.
Wollongong and Kiama councils are partners in the event and people in those areas are also eligible to register.
The event runs from 8am to 2.30pm and will see learner drivers and their supervisors drive from Lake Illawarra PCYC down to Kiama.
Along the way they will stop at various points for demonstrations from emergency services personnel, including being pulled over for a breath test.
There will also be demonstrations and presentations from Police Crash Investigation Unit and NSW Fire Rescue, and a chance to climb into the cabin of a truck to see how limited the driver's visibility is.
Participants will also get tuition on reverse parking and the State Emergency Service about Project U-turn, which focuses on understanding the dangers of driving through flood waters.
A victim of road trauma will also share their personal experience.
"This event is a golden opportunity for learner drivers and their supervisors to experience a series of practical and powerful demonstrations from the experts whilst gaining logbook hours on a planned route," Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said.
"It is also a great opportunity for their parents and carers to refresh some important road safety messages and behaviours that are over-represented in crashes."
Bookings are essential and learners must have at least 40 hours recorded in their logbooks.
Bookings can be made through the What's On page of the Shellharbour City Council website.
