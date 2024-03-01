Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

More flaws in Crownview apartments found by NSW Building Commissioner

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
March 1 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Building Commissioner David Chandler paid a surprise visit to Wollongong's Crownview apartments and uncovered even more defects. Pictures by Anna Warr
Building Commissioner David Chandler paid a surprise visit to Wollongong's Crownview apartments and uncovered even more defects. Pictures by Anna Warr

The NSW Building Commissioner uncovered more defects in the Crownview apartment complex during a surprise visit on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.