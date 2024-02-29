Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Building industry watchdog keen to set up shop in Wollongong

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
March 1 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler (right) at a UDIA NSW lunch in Wollongong with the UDIA acting CEO Gavin Melvin.
NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler (right) at a UDIA NSW lunch in Wollongong with the UDIA acting CEO Gavin Melvin.

The NSW Building Commission will have boots on the ground in Wollongong permanently, the state's Building Commissioner David Chandler said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.