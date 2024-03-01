How to get Hawks v Breakers tickets for Wollongong showdown

Illawarra Hawks fans don't have to wait too long to buy tickets for the club's winner takes all play-in clash against the New Zealand Breakers in Wollongong on Monday night.
General admission tickets for the WIN Entertainment Centre game go on sale today from 1pm.
This game will be the last the Hawks play in Wollongong this season if they lose to the Breakers.
A win though will mean Justin Tatum's team progresses to a three-game semi-final series against Melbourne United.
The series against United would start in Melbourne on Thursday, March 7, with game two to be played in Wollongong on Sunday, March 10.
If a deciding game three is needed it will be played at John Cain Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday, March 13.
Tickets for the Hawks clash against the Breakers cost:
Category
Diamond - $145
Opal Plus Adult - $95
Opal Plus Concession $80
Opal Plus Junior - $65
Opal Plus Family - $230
Ruby Plus Adult - $55
Ruby Plus Concession - $45
Ruby Plus Junior - $25
Ruby Plus Family $120
Ruby Adult - $35
Ruby Concession - $25
Ruby Junior - $20
Ruby Family - $95
Transaction Fees may apply.
Tickets are limited to 10 per transaction.
They can be purchased by visiting https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/event/1300604FD84C77A2
Illawarra Hawks v NZ Breakers
Monday 4 March
Tip Off 7:30pm
WIN Entertainment Centre
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.