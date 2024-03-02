Robbie Maddison's Freestyle Kings gear up to put on a show in Wollongong

The Freestyle Kings promise to make people "hold on to their seats" when they bring their death-defying freestyle motocross stunts show to WIN Stadium on Saturday night.
Legendary Kiama motocross star and famed stuntman Robbie Maddison headlines the explosive show, which will stop by Wollongong this weekend.
Maddison's sons Kruz and Jagger are also part of the action, as well as FMX Champion and 13-time X Games medallist Rob Adelberg, two-time World Games Champion Pat Bowden, fellow Kiama stunt rider Travis Gelf, 17-year-old Ry Davis and Brayden Davies.
For Davies, this is his first trip to the Illawarra, and he is set to make it one that the Wollongong faithful will never forget.
The man nicknamed "Muggins" performs the leap of faith - and he is the only rider in the world capable of performing such a trick.
"It's so good hanging out with all of the boys and going as hard as we can. It's an awesome show and I love being on tour," Davies told the Mercury.
"People should hold on to their seats. We have an absolute ball out there and some of the stuff that we do has never been seen before.
"So make sure that you grab your tickets."
Davies began riding motorbikes at a young age, but the thoughts of making a career out of it came when he was around 17 or 18.
Fast-forward to 2024 and the 30-year-old says it's a dream come true to share the stage with Maddison.
"I grew up watching him ride so to be alongside him - and call him one of my mates - is incredible," Davies said.
"In terms of the show, I like being super smooth and sending it as hard as I can. So keep an eye out for the all-black bike."
General tickets for the Freestyle Kings show at WIN Stadium are on sale from www.ticketmaster.com.au.
For more details, head to www.freestylekings.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.