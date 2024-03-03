Hundreds step out to raise funds for the Illawarra's biggest killer

For the last three years, Lake Heights woman Zoe Gargett has pounded the pavement to remember her dear pop Raymond and to raise funds to find a cure for the condition that took his life.
"I run in honour of my pop who passed away in 2017 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease," she said after completing a six-kilometre loop once again on Sunday.
Ms Gargett was among the crowd of over 600 - including little ones and pooches - who donned orange and braved the heat for the annual Illawarra Memory Walk and Jog.
Many participants took part in the family-friendly event to honour a loved one and raise awareness to support the work of Dementia Australia in the region.
Ms Gargett said it was "heartbreaking" to see so many in the Illawarra had been touched by dementia, however she enjoyed the opportunity to connect with others who understood the pain of losing someone to the sinister disease.
"I also love participating to see the amount of support there is within our community to raise more awareness," she said.
The long version of the course started and finished at Lang Park, looping down the Blue Mile and around Stuart Park, with shorter options available.
So far, this year's event has raised more than $81,000 to support those living with dementia, as well as research into the condition that has become the second leading cause of death in Australia.
Recent data states dementia, which affects thinking, behaviour, and the ability to perform everyday tasks, is the leading cause of death for Illawarra residents, causing 8.97 per cent of deaths.
Just over 11 per cent of Illawarra deaths were from dementia, including Alzheimer's Disease, between 2017 and 2021, according to figures from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
There are more than 135,000 people living with dementia in NSW. There is currently no cure.
Organisers aimed to hit $100,000 in donations, which can still be made online at: www.memorywalk.com.au/event/illawarra.
