Dozens of swimmers hit the coast for Wollongong's greatest pool crawl

Phil Murray swims 10 laps of Towradgi rock pool every day. On Sunday, his ritual looked a little different.
As the sun shone, five of the stunning rock pools that dot the Illawarra coastline were teeming with more than 100 swimmers who came out in force for a much-loved annual event.
The Great Ocean Pool Crawl, organised by Mr Murray, is now in it's 19th year.
The concept is a simple one: swim two laps at each pool, and try not to take yourself too seriously in the process (cue the retro floral swimming caps, bright yellow wigs, and Spiderman suits).
Behind the fun is a serious goal of raising money for Illawarra cancer charities. So far, this year's event has raised close to $30,000.
Swimmers lined up at the Towradgi Bowls Club from 8am to register for the event, with participants loaded onto buses to head to their first destination at the top of the Illawarra.
After diving into Coalcliff rock pool, participants hopped back on the bus to head to Wombarra for another quick dip.
Visits to Austinmer, Bulli and Woonona followed, before rounding out the trip back at Towradgi Beach Hotel for lunch, an auction and entertainment.
Since its inception, the Great Ocean Pool Crawl has raised over $300,000 for Cancer Council NSW.
To donate, visit: https://www.doitforcancer.com.au/event/great-ocean-pool-crawl/home.
