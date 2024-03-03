Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Dozens of swimmers hit the coast for Wollongong's greatest pool crawl

Updated March 3 2024 - 4:03pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Phil Murray swims 10 laps of Towradgi rock pool every day. On Sunday, his ritual looked a little different.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.