Yallah's future residents will be neighbours with substation

Buyers in a proposed subdivision at Yallah will have views of the electrical substation that smouldered for days.
Stage one of the proposed four-stage subdivision at Yallah Road development is made up of 54 residential lots and plans have been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The building of homes will be done in four stages; the 54 lots in stage one will include 24 dual occupancies - bringing the total of first stage dwellings to 78.
Terrace homes will be built in later stages and, overall there will be a minimum of 388 homes on the site.
The 28-hectare site to be subdivided is immediately west of the Transgrid substation where a transformer caught alight in June 2022.
The fire burned and smouldered for days, sending black plumes of smoke into the air.
The eastern edge of the subdivision area runs right up against the substation, however the plans state that section is to be zoned for light industrial use.
That means houses won't be built up to the fenceline of the substation.
Being relatively close to the substation does come with an advantage in terms of electricity connection; there is a transmission line running through the site.
The same goes for gas, making residential connections far easier than in other sites.
"The land holds a unique position in the West Dapto release area as it is a large separate parcel in single ownership that is not dependent on other landowners for connections, stormwater or other linking infrastructure," the statement of environmental effects said.
In the early stages of the development, residents will use the existing road network.
Over time there is the plan to turn Yallah Road into a two-lane road in both directions to allow motorists to get to and from the nearby M1 Princes Motorway.
However, similar to Dapto residents, it appears any future residents will not have southbound access to the M1; Yallah Road directs southbound drivers onto the Princes Highway through Albion Park Rail.
The development application is on public exhibition until April 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.