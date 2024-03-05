The ordeal that inspired Adriana to become one of 2024's Stars of Wollongong

For Adriana Manfredi, dancing in this year's Stars of Wollongong is about more than raising money for a good cause.
She was inspired to join the annual Cancer Council NSW fundraiser when her beloved mother, Terrie Cignarella, was diagnosed with stage three melanoma last year.
By stepping out of her comfort zone and onto the stage, Miss Manfredi, who works for training provider Illawarra ITeC, hopes to promote sun safety in a bid to save others from suffering the same ordeal as her mother and family.
She has also taken the opportunity to thank the doctors at Melanoma Institute Australia's Poche Centre in Sydney, and the nurses at Dapto Community Health Centre for caring for her mother.
After two surgeries and participating in a clinical trial for a new drug, Ms Cignarella is now cancer-free, although she has to undergo check-ups every three months for five years.
She will celebrate her birthday at Stars of Wollongong, which will be held at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Saturday, June 1.
Miss Manfredi doesn't have a background in dance, aside from some ballroom dancing lessons with her mum at 13.
But having faced something as scary as a loved one's cancer diagnosis forces a change in perspective.
"After this diagnosis, life is so short - just smile and have fun," she said.
Miss Manfredi is one of 14 stars taking part in the event's ninth year (see below for the full list).
They will each pair up with a trained dancer to learn a routine, which they will perform live on stage in front of an audience of more than 700 people.
The stars will now begin learning their routines and working on their fundraising.
Stars of Wollongong has raised over $1 million since 2015.
Cancer Council NSW community fundraising lead Kelly Dinnerville said the money raised went to local services such as the Transport to Treatment service, as well as preventative programs and world-class cancer research.
Mrs Dinnerville said the event had been such a successful fundraiser because people were willing to donate to those who put themselves out there for the cause.
Plus, she said, cancer was an issue that affected everyone, with one in two people experiencing cancer themselves by the age of 85.
This year, Cancer Council NSW hopes to raise at least $250,000 through Stars of Wollongong.
Tickets are expected to go on sale within the next couple of weeks to the event, which as well as dancing will include a silent auction, raffles and entertainment.
For more information visit stars.cancercouncil.com.au/event/stars-of-wollongong.
