A mix of business leaders and local celebrities put their best feet forward for charity at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Saturday night, for the annual dance for cancer.
Natasha Panetta of the Illawarra Mercury and her dance partner Zali Whitaker were awarded Judges Choice in the Cancer Council gala evening, Stars of Wollongong, which saw a total of 14 couples take to the floor to raise money.
Best costume went to Biana Hunt, People's Choice went to Mitch Bell and the highest fundraiser of the series was Sean Vickery.
"I am just so proud of everyone and I think collectively we put on such an amazing night," Ms Panetta said, adding she dedicated her performance to her mother.
"She has struggled my entire life with serious health issues, and overcome and pushed through more and still is to this day. She amazes and inspires me, to be the best version of me I can be."
As of Sunday more than $257,000 had been raised for the Cancer Council, according to the event Instagram page, bringing the grand total to nearly $1million since Wollongong's inception in 2015.
Competitors for 2022 included Sean Vickery (G.J Gardner Homes), Lincoln Humphries (WIN News), Bella Leone (i98fm), Mitch Bell (Ceremonies BY Mitch), Amy Lewis (Stockland), Bianca Hunt (Two Point Co.) Ian McBeath (Bunnings), Aaron Puljic (F45 Wollongong), Dave Rasborsek (Fire and Rescue NSW Corrimal Fire Station), Mario Mastroianni (Nonno's Olive Tree Cafe Albion Park), Claire Raynor (UniActive - UOW Pulse) and Daniel Hastings (MMJ Real Estate).
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
