Exciting Wollongong Olympic rookie inks new Illawarra Premier League deal

Wollongong Olympic have received a major boost less than 24 hours out from their next Illawarra Premier League match, revealing that young gun Gabriel Zapata will don the sky blue jersey this year.
Olympic announced the re-signing via social media on Friday afternoon, on the eve of their round two clash with the Blueys at Tarrawanna Oval.
Amongst Matt Bailey's star-studded line-up, Zapata emerged as one of the Premier League's most exciting rookies in 2023. He made seven first-grade appearances for the club, and also picked up youth grade player's player honour at Olympic's awards night.
"Zapata broke into the first teams after an incredible run in 2023, scoring a handful of vital goals including a clutch goal in our final regular season game of 2023 versus Cono," Olympic wrote on social media.
"Having captained youth grade for the past two seasons, Zapata has asserted himself as a leader on the pitch, rising to the occasion and giving 100 per cent at all times.
"We cannot wait to see what 2024 has in store for Zapata."
Zapata is the latest key re-signing for the men in sky blue, joining the likes of Chris Price, Rick Goodchild, Justin Pasfield and Tynan Diaz in inking new deals.
Olympic has also added former Sydney United midfielder Jason Madonis and poached the likes of Jarvis Patterson, Kyle Jackson, Kade Kinsella and Lukas Stergiou from rival IPL clubs.
The announcement comes two days after Helensburgh revealed that they had signed former Blacktown Spartans midfielder Yuto Mochizuki for the 2024 Premier League.
Mochuzuki made his club debut for the Thistles in round one, and is set to feature again in Saturday's clash with Bulli.
"Yuto is a skilled and quick player who excels as a number 9 or 10," Burgh wrote in a statement.
"He brings speed and technical ability to our first-grade squad's midfield. We look forward to watching more of his exciting runs throughout the season."
