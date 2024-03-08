Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Exciting Wollongong Olympic rookie inks new Illawarra Premier League deal

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated March 8 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Olympic young gun Gabriel Zapata controls possession during a Premier League game against Wollongong United last year. Picture by Robert Peet
Wollongong Olympic young gun Gabriel Zapata controls possession during a Premier League game against Wollongong United last year. Picture by Robert Peet

Wollongong Olympic have received a major boost less than 24 hours out from their next Illawarra Premier League match, revealing that young gun Gabriel Zapata will don the sky blue jersey this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.