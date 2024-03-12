Unlicensed driver had loaded gun, drugs, axe - while driving on Princes Hwy

A man was charged with drug and weapons offences after he was found with a sawn-off gun, an axe and knives, along with cocaine and meth, on the Princes Hwy, police said.
The gun was loaded and the 26-year-old man was also driving while disqualified.
He was stopped while driving on the Princes Hwy north of Tomerong about 2am on Saturday, March 9, during what police said was a "proactive patrol".
When officers searched the man's vehicle they allegedly found methamphetamine, cocaine and paraphernalia for administering drugs.
They also found a shortened firearm under the seat, loaded, as well as a tomahawk, two knives and a stash of cash, police said.
The officers, from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Far South, arrested the man and took him to Nowra police station.
He was charged with possessing a loaded firearm in public place, possessing a shortened firearm without authority, possessing ammunition without a licence, possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs, possession of a prohibited drug, driving while disqualified, and carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension.
He was refused bail.
He is due to appear before Nowra Local Court on March 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.