Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Unlicensed driver had loaded gun, drugs, axe - while driving on Princes Hwy

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 12 2024 - 6:42pm, first published 6:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The stash included a tomahawk, sawn-off gun, knives and drugs. Picture supplied: NSW Police.
The stash included a tomahawk, sawn-off gun, knives and drugs. Picture supplied: NSW Police.

A man was charged with drug and weapons offences after he was found with a sawn-off gun, an axe and knives, along with cocaine and meth, on the Princes Hwy, police said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.