Maddison Sawkins talks about her main ambitions at the Illawarra Stingrays

Fringe Junior Matildas star Maddison Sawkins has a big future planned at the Illawarra Stingrays.
The versatile 16-year-old player joined the club at the beginning of this season after stints as the Canberra United Academy, Canberra Croatia FC and Sydney Uni.
Just recently, Sawkins was part of the Junior Matildas camp at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra. Now, she has her sights firmly on the Stingrays in the National Premier League Women's NSW competition.
She said she had already learned so much from first grade coach Steve Gordon and the rest of the Stingrays coaching staff so far. Sawkins said she had very clear goals in mind for what she wanted to achieve in 2024.
"It's been something easy to get used to (the Stingrays move)," Sawkins said.
"The coaches make it easy as well. They're really good at explaining things and the girls are really supportive and really experienced.
"This season I'd like to play some more first grade games and hopefully get my name on the NPL team of the week. Then down the track I'd love to get an A-League Women's contract."
Sawkins has been playing first grade football since she was 14 when she was part of the Canberra Croatia premiership winning side in 2022.
She is surrounded by plenty of talent in the Stingrays squad, but said there was one player she was really trying to emulate.
"Chloe Middleton's really good and I've known her before because of being at Canberra United," Sawkins said.
"I really like her as a person and a player. The team dynamic is really good. I really like Steve [Gordon] and I think he just wants the best for everyone. You can tell that.
"He understands players like myself and Brooke Hudson. We're just both so young and he always puts our age and our feelings first about things and looks out for us.
"He definitely vouches for us in a way."
The Stingrays first grade team picked up their first win of the season last weekend (Sunday, March 10) with an away victory against Manly. Sawkins featured in the reserve grade fixture against United.
The Stingrays are back at home at Macedonia Park this weekend on Sunday, March 17 against Gladesville. Kickoff for first grade is 5pm.
