United end brave Illawarra Hawks season with victory in Melbourne

The Illawarra Hawks fairy tale run came to a heartbreaking conclusion at the hands of Melbourne United on Wednesday night.
The Hawks were brave throughout the Game 3 decider but the firepower of United told in the end, with their 100-94 victory at John Cain Arena wrapping up a 2-1 semifinal series win.
It was a disappointing end for the Hawks but they can take heart from falling just one win short of a grand final appearance.
The fact Illawarra almost made the championship series decider is a testament the character of Justin Tatum's men.
The Hawks looked dead and buried when they slumped to a 2/7 win/loss record to start the season.
This prompted the sacking of Jacob Jackomas, with recently appointed head coach Tatum winning 12 of 19 regular season games to guide the Hawks to an unlikely finals campaign.
The previous two games between the two went to overtime and late in the fourth a desperate Hawks almost took it to a third straight overtime game when Tyler Harvey hit a long three to reduce the deficit to only four points with just on eight seconds remaining.
But United kept their cool down the stretch to ice the win courtesy of two three-throws from player-of-the-match Shea Ili.
Hawks skipper Sam Froling tried hard throughout and capped a tremendous series with a team high 23 points and four rebounds.
Justin Robinson also had one of his better games for the foundation club, chipping in with 19 points, three rebounds and seven assists.
Unfortunately the Hawks go-to men Gary Clark and Tyler Harvey struggled to get anything going offensively, especially in the first three quarters.
Harvey fouled out in dying stages, having contributed nine points from three of 10 shooting.
Clark also ended up with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists, but most of his points came late in the fourth term.
It was a nervous start for the Hawks who were down by double digits for most of the first quarter but did well to only be down 30-24 at the end of the quarter thanks largely to Justin Robinson (9 points), who drained three crucial three-pointers to keep his team in the game.
Froling was also big, with seven crucial points.
Earlier foul trouble and a hot hand by Luke Travers (8 points) and then Ian Clark (7 points) saw United lead by as many as 15 points.
Melbourne were also hurting the Hawks on the glass, especially from their seven offensive rebounds in the term, which led to 13 second chance points.
The second quarter started like the first with Melbourne extending their lead to 12 before Illawarra again fought back to trail only 45-42, forcing United coach Dean Vickerman to call a timeout with 2.52 minutes left in the half.
But that's as close as Illawarra got with Melbourne heading to the change rooms with a 54-47 lead.
Froling was immense in the first half with 14 points and three boards. As was Robinson, who chipped in with 11 points and four assists, and Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, who chipped in with eight points and two assists.
United did a great job defensively on the Hawks go-to men Gary Clark (6 points) and Tyler Harvey (1 point), keeping them to only seven points combined.
It was dejavu for the Hawks at the start of the third term with United going on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 16 points.
Again the Hawks were brave and fought back to reduce the deficit to only seven points but time and again United had the answers and went to the final change 76-65 in front.
It was much of the same in the final term as the Hawks outscored United 29-24.
More to come.
