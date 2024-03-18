Woman detains man who baulked at sex work fee in Wollongong: court

A woman is facing up to 20 years' jail after she allegedly detained and robbed a man who sought her out for sex services at a Wollongong address, a court has heard.
Tiarny Sturgeon, 31, and Brad Takkenberg, 28, dialled into Wollongong Local Court on Friday amid allegations they robbed a man of $1000 on Thursday.
"The facts before the court are very serious," Magistrate Robert Rabbidge said during Sturgeon's bail application.
"No person should have to suffer what has allegedly been suffered."
The accused pair, both from Canberra, are charged with robbery in company, demanding property in company with intent to steal, and detaining a person in company with intent to obtain an advantage.
Tendered court documents state Sturgeon allegedly lured a man - who had contacted her for a "sexual service" - to a Wollongong address about 12.30pm on Thursday.
She quoted an amount of money, to which the man declined to pay. He tried to leave before the service started, however Sturgeon allegedly blocked him and demanded him to "pay something".
Takkenberg then allegedly came out of a room and demanded $300 from the man.
Police will allege Takkenberg took the man's mobile phone and password before Sturgeon messaged one of the man's friends from his phone and demanded he pay her to release him.
Police allege the man's friend sent Sturgeon $150 via PayID.
The pair allegedly continued to demand the full $300 from the man's friend, however he refused.
It's alleged they let the man go, but kept his mobile phone, using it to transfer $1000 into Sturgeon's account.
The man reported the allegations to police and officers arrested Sturgeon and Takkenberg as they were walking away from the address.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall opposed Sturgeon's release, saying she played a "crucial role" in the alleged robbery.
Sgt Wall said the alleged offences were "well-organised" as they were committed after the man "was lured to the location".
"It would have been terrifying for the victim to be put in a situation where his liberty was taken away from him, detained in a premises with his friend asked to transfer funds for his release," Sgt Wall said.
Defence laywer Emel Ozer argued Sturgeon has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety, and a split personality. She said Sturgeon was missing her grandmother's funeral as a result of being behind bars.
Ms Ozer proposed a set of strict bail conditions Sturgeon could abide by, however the magistrate was not persuaded to grant her release, noting the prosecution case appeared "powerful".
Takkenberg did not apply for bail. The pair's matters will return to court on May 8 where a brief of evidence is expected to be served on their lawyer.
