Warranwong woman accused of running meth supply business with mother

An "extensive" police investigation has revealed a Warrawong woman allegedly ran a meth supply business alongside her mother, in which she reportedly peddled almost 900 grams of the drug.
Kristine Krkovska dialled into Wollongong Local Court from Silverwater Women's Correctional Centre on Monday and sought her release on bail.
The 22-year-old spent the weekend behind bars after being arrested on Friday.
She is yet to enter pleas to participating in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity, supplying a commercial quantity of meth, supplying an indictable quantity of meth, possessing heroin, and possessing cannabis.
Investigators gathered a trove of evidence since October 2023 by listening in on Krkovska's telephone conversations in which she allegedly discussed the sale of meth.
It's alleged Krkovska supplied 859 grams of methamphetamine between October 24 and January 1 from a Warrawong address, and participated in a criminal group alongside her mother, Lida Milenkovska.
Milenkovksa, 57, was arrested last month over her alleged role in the operation and remains behind bars.
A warrant was issued for Krkovska's arrest and police allegedly found her about 10.10am on Friday, March 15, asleep on a mattress in a Berkeley home, surrounded by a roll of clear plastic bags on the floor.
Police will allege they seized several clear bags containing 13.74 grams of meth, 3.42 grams of heroin, and 1.79 grams of cannabis that were also on the floor.
Krkovska was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station.
Defence lawyer Anastasia Socorro argued for Krkovska's release, saying she has been before the court for similar offences, however had a need to be at liberty to continue caring for her seriously ill grandmother.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Nathan Smith said a finding of guilt is likely due to the substantial evidence gathered in the "extensive investigation".
He noted the supply of meth poses a "significant risk to the community".
"A significant prison sentence is a certainty," Sgt Smith said, adding Krkovska's criminal record was limited, but significant in relation to drug supply offences.
Magistrate Michael Ong refused Krkovska's release was denied and adjourned her matter to May.
Milenkovska, charged with supplying a commercial quantity of meth and participating in a criminal group, will return to court in April.
Formal pleas are yet to be entered in either matter.
