Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Warranwong woman accused of running meth supply business with mother

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
March 18 2024 - 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristine Krkovska and mother Lida Milenkovska. Pictures from Facebook
Kristine Krkovska and mother Lida Milenkovska. Pictures from Facebook

An "extensive" police investigation has revealed a Warrawong woman allegedly ran a meth supply business alongside her mother, in which she reportedly peddled almost 900 grams of the drug.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.