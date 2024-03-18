Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Truckie charged after horror Hume Motorway crash put elderly people in hospital

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
March 19 2024 - 8:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A person with handcuffs on. File picture
A person with handcuffs on. File picture

A truckie involved in a horror multiple-vehicle smash that closed the Hume Motorway for hours has been charged.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.