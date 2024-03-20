Wollongong teen wakes up to drunk woman choking him in bed

An Illawarra couple has confessed to entering a home in their neighbourhood and assaulting the occupants in a drunken attack after suspecting they stole their mail.
Partners-in-crime Michelle and Craig Newton faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and each pleaded guilty to aggravated entering a dwelling with intent to intimidate while knowing people were there and common assault.
Tendered court documents state the married couple became affected by alcohol after hosting a barbecue at their home on April 15, 2023.
Just after midnight, the Newtons entered the victim's address where they were sleeping.
Michelle went into room of a teenage boy and began choking him, prompting him to wake up as he couldn't breathe.
The boy told Michelle and Craig to get out and called for his mother. As the woman came out of her room, she saw Craig, who immediately grabbed her around the throat.
The woman could see the boy crying in the doorway and heard Michelle yelling, "We could've been friends".
Craig let go of the woman who ran to her son and repeatedly asked the couple, "Who are you? What the f--- are you doing in our house?"
Craig grabbed the woman by the throat again causing her to fall and trip. He held her down and punched her in the right side of her face, while Michelle stood behind him and assisted.
The boy tried to intervene. At some stage, Craig sustained an injury to the webbing of his right thumb.
Michelle assaulted the boy by hitting him in the face and stomach. The woman managed to get the couple back downstairs, with Craig continuing to assault her before he left.
Triple-0 was called and police arrived soon after. A crime scene was established and Craig's DNA profile was lifted from blood marks left in four areas of the house.
The woman offered some insight into the motive of the couple, telling police a month or two prior a parcel was wrongly delivered to her address and she sent it back return to sender.
Craig told police on body-worn video that he made several inquiries with the woman about the package and believed the she stole their mail.
The pair were arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra police station, where Craig told officers the woman bit him on the hand "while I was trying to get her off my wife ... that's it."
The Newtons will receive their date for sentence on April 12.
