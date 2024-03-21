Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Hawks

The passion driving Illawarra Hawks three-time community champion Dan Grida

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 21 2024 - 1:32pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Grida has won the Hawks Community Award an unprecedented three consecutive times. Picture by Adam McLean
Dan Grida has won the Hawks Community Award an unprecedented three consecutive times. Picture by Adam McLean

He was something of a forgotten man through the Hawks late-season surge, but no player is held deeper in the hearts of the Illawarra faithful than swingman Dan Grida.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
Eagles co-captain Allen sidelined with knee injury
Eagles co-captain and spearhead Oscar Allen has been sidelined with bone stress in his right knee. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington and Justin Chadwick
More from sports
Bulli FC's plan to turn it around in the Illawarra Premier League
Lachlan Bryce has started every game for Bulli so far in the Illawarra Premier League this season. Picture by Robert Peet
Julio Miranda's team are yet to win in the opening three games.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Football South Coast teams gear up for the Sapphire Cup competition
Illawarra Women's Premier League teams Albion Park, Bulli, Woonona, Shellharbour, and Thirroul will take part in the 2024 Sapphire Cup. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Illawarra will be strongly represented in the knockout comp.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Michelle Carney's retirement sees two new captains at Stingrays
Following Michelle Carney's (right) retirement, Kaelah Austin (left) will be the new club captain and Chloe Middleton (centre) will be the first grade captain. Pictures by Adam McLean, Wesley Longergan and Anna Warr
Kaelah Austin and Chloe Middleton will lead the Rays.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Hawks Nest

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.