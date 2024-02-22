Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Hawks
Breaking

Outstanding season sees Gary Clark named Illawarra Hawks MVP

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 22 2024 - 9:36pm, first published 8:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gary Clark was named Hawks MVP on Thursday night. Picture by Anna Warr
Gary Clark was named Hawks MVP on Thursday night. Picture by Anna Warr

Illawarra star Gary Clark has capped an outstanding first season in Hawks garb with being named the foundation club's MVP on Thursday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Outstanding season sees Gary Clark named Illawarra Hawks MVP
Gary Clark was named Hawks MVP on Thursday night. Picture by Anna Warr
All the Illawarra Hawks award winners revealed.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Illawarra Hawks sign coach Justin Tatum to long-term deal in Wollongong
Justin Tatum will be the Illawarra Hawks next head coach. Picture by Kris Saad
The Hawks have gone 12-7 since Tatum took the reins.
Mitch Jennings
Teen Hawks star AJ reveals his Wollongong highlights and favourite hang out
AJ Johnson training with the Illawarra Hawks ahead of their finals' clash against Tasmania JackJumpers. Picture by Adam McLean
AJ Johnson is keen to create some more highlights for the Hawks
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Hawks Nest

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.