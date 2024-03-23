Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Meet the new restaurateur trying his hand in this iconic Illawarra location

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 23 2024 - 6:06pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Aroutsidis (inset) has big plans for the Tullimbah Inn. Pictures Anna Warr and Adam McLean.
Peter Aroutsidis (inset) has big plans for the Tullimbah Inn. Pictures Anna Warr and Adam McLean.

A popular Shellharbour souvlaki chef is preparing to unleash the glory of Greek cuisine as he moves to a new restaurant outside the city limits.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.