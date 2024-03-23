Meet the new restaurateur trying his hand in this iconic Illawarra location

A popular Shellharbour souvlaki chef is preparing to unleash the glory of Greek cuisine as he moves to a new restaurant outside the city limits.
The Tullimbar Inn, on the Illawarra Highway heading west from Albion Park, has a new resident in Pete Aroutsidis who is keen to show the range of one of the world's great cuisines.
He has closed his souvlaki-centred takeaway Zeuses on Burdekin Dr in Albion Park and will reopen as Keus's Greek in early April.
The menu at the souvlaki shop gave hints at what Aroutsidis wanted to do - with moussaka, octopus and other seafood, and even lobster or steak with prawns for an Australian touch.
Now he has the chance to show the repertoire of dishes he learned at his mother's side growing up as the Greek cooking tradition is able to burst out.
"I don't think our customers really appreciated all the Greek stuff because it was a takeaway shop," Aroutsidis said.
"But with a new place there's be more incentive with the Greek food, there will always be dishes cooked fresh."
A sit-down restaurant had been his dream, but after missing out on selection for new leases at Shell Cove, he has had to wait a couple of years.
The Tullimbar Inn has also been waiting for the right tenant to really make its mark. It has been through several incarnations over the years with the demise of the last one, the Lost Lobster, suggesting people might prefer their seafood restaurants closer to the sea.
But the rural vibe and spectacular escarpment view is just right for Aroutsidis.
Chefs have been hired and wait staff is on the way, with the fitout almost complete.
"I love the country and it's got beautiful scenery," he said.
"Houses are going up a bit in the distance there in Calderwood, but the area is growing and it's just different, a good gathering place before you go up the mountain, or to stop in for barista coffees [or] a quick grab and go.
"I think the area's got a lot of potential to do a lot of things, even mini-weddings and parties and stuff like that we can be doing. We'll set the whole place up for it."
