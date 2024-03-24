The goals flow for reigning IPL champs Albion Park in big win over Bulli

Albion Park White Eagles delivered a real statement of intent on Saturday that they're again the team to beat in this season's Illawarra Premier League.
George Antoniou's charges fought back twice against Bulli FC to run out comfortably 6-3 winners at Balls Paddock.
The current league champions Albion Park found themselves a goal down after just 13 minutes when Mason Elphick found the back of the net for home side Bulli.
After drawing level soon after through a Riku Amakawa goal, Bulli again took the lead when Jake Almond scored in the 28th minute.
But White Eagles scored three goals before half-time, two to James O'Rourke and one to Cameron Morgan to race to a 4-2 lead at the break.
Morgan added a second soon after the break and then Hamish Lamberton scored Albion Park's sixth goal two minutes into stoppage time to secure the impressive win, which sees the White Eagles jump to third spot after four completed rounds.
Meantime, Wollongong United coach Rob Jonovski was ecstatic following his team's crucial 3-0 victory over Shellharbour FC at Barrack Heights Sports Field on Saturday.
It was the second 3-0 win on the trot for United after a loss to Coniston.
Jonovski said the win against Shellharbour was a deserved reward for his team's efforts in the first month of the competition.
"I was very happy with the lads yesterday. All the boys were very good across the park. When we turn it on like that, we are very hard to beat," he said.
"We've been good all season, including the preseason to be honest. It's just the one result against Cono that is disappointing.
"I thought we had dominated every game so far this year and now we're getting the results and picking up points, which is all that matters."
Van Elia was the star for United with two goals, one midway through the first half and one in the 84th minute before team-mate Klime Sekutoski scored two minutes from time to wrap up Wollongong's third win from four starts.
Jonovski said United had now turned its attention to its Australia Cup fixture against Football NSW League Two Men's side South Coast Flame at Macedonia Park on Tuesday night.
A couple of years ago United became the first grassroots association team to reach the national round of 32 in the competition.
Jonovski conceded his team would love to go on a similar run this time around.
"It's a great competition. We'd love to go on another good run," he said.
Meanwhile, in other IPL fixtures on Saturday, Wollongong Olympic made it four wins from as many games, downing Port Kembla 2-0 at Weatherall Park.
Helensburgh was also in the winners circle, beating Tarrawanna Blueys 3-2, while Coniston and South Coast United fought-out a 2-2 draw at JJ Kelly Park.
