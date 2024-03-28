Man extradited over alleged multi-million dollar fraud in Southern Highlands

A man has been extradited from Queensland following an alleged multi-million dollar fraud involving Southern Highlands companies.
Detectives with the Hume Police District obtained an arrest warrant on March 13 for a 55-year-old man following extensive investigations into the alleged fraud, which related to loans and investment companies in the Southern Highlands between 2013 and 2023.
Police will allege in court that the man was the director of a finance company that offered loans to small-to-medium businesses in exchange for purchasing invoices for work that had been completed.
On the morning of Tuesday, March 23, Queensland Police detectives arrested the man on behalf of NSW Police at a home in Wynnum.
He faced Cleveland Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 27, where the Hume Police District detectives successfully applied for his extradition.
The man arrived in Sydney about 1pm on Thursday, March 28 and was taken to Waverley Police Station.
He is due to face court on Thursday afternoon.
