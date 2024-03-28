Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Illawarra man cops 10 year sentence for using drug dealing to fund 'nest egg'

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 28 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 4:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beric 'Bez' Burns used his drug dealing in the Illawarra to find a million dollar nest egg for him and his partner. Picture from Facebook
Beric 'Bez' Burns used his drug dealing in the Illawarra to find a million dollar nest egg for him and his partner. Picture from Facebook

A Warilla dad who had got himself clean after a life of drug abuse succumbed once again to dealing illicit drugs in the Illawarra in the hope of establishing a nest egg for him and his partner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.