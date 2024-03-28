Illawarra man cops 10 year sentence for using drug dealing to fund 'nest egg'

A Warilla dad who had got himself clean after a life of drug abuse succumbed once again to dealing illicit drugs in the Illawarra in the hope of establishing a nest egg for him and his partner.
Beric 'Bez' Burns, 55, was sentenced in Wollongong District Court on Thursday, March 28, for his role as a drug kingpin, distributing kilos of methamphetamines and cannabis from upline suppliers to street level dealers, and amassing nearly $1 million in cash, hoarded in an Albion Park Rail storage unit.
The court heard that Burns had previously gotten himself clean after a chequered past, involving multiple stints in jail for similar drug dealing offences and drug addiction issues that stemmed to when he was a teen.
Judge Andrew Haesler detailed how Burns's childhood was tarnished by domestic violence and drug abuse, with the man racking up a list of offences across Queensland, NSW and the ACT.
However, for over a decade Burns was able to get clean, until in 2013 he was arrested for commercial drug supply, which kicked off a series of similar offences that coincided with increased drug use, gambling, and living "well beyond his means".
After his most recent time behind bars, Burns seemed to have turned a corner, completing a period in rehab in March 2020.
But by mid 2021, Burns had turned to his connections in the criminal underworld and his "old habits" returned.
"He made a choice to use his criminal contacts to accumulate a nest egg by criminal work," Judge Haesler said.
Soon, police began to follow Burns's "unsophisticated" criminal network, where he and his associates, including two Illawarra-based street level suppliers and one Bathurst-based dealer, funnelled 4.2 kilograms of methamphetamines into drug users in the state.
"It was his operation, he managed it," Judge Haesler said.
"He had a decision-making role [and] played a major role in providing product for others to distribute to our community."
Police from Strike Force Tower and Kimbriki watched and listened as Burns and his dealers used code words to distribute their product and with then-lover Natasha Consigli counted the cash, with Consigli taped saying counting the bills "makes me happy".
When police later raided the storage unit in December 2021, they found $943,000 in cash, along with kilos of cannabis. Additional searches of homes and businesses connected to the pair uncovered more cash and packaging devices.
Judge Haesler said Burns, as the mastermind of the operation, was motivated by "greed", despite knowing from his own experience the despair that funded his lifestyle.
"[Burns chose to involve himself in the distribution of drugs in the community. Knowing full well drugs that have blighted his life, he played an important role in distribution of drugs to other users."
While Burns ultimately stopped dealing before he was arrested, this did not diminish the severity of his crimes, Judge Haesler said.
Burns later pleaded guilty to five charges resulting from the police investigation in September 2023, including multiple charges of supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime.
As his sentence was read out, Burns, appearing via AVL link dressed in a navy blue collared shirt, waved to family members in court.
Judge Haesler imposed an aggregate sentence of 10 years and six months, with a non parole period of six years and 10 months.
With time already served, Burns will be eligible for release from January 14, 2029.
