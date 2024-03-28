'Band camp': Details of alleged Illawarra grooming network revealed

Warning: sensitive content
Details of an alleged drug and grooming network that targeted teenage girls in the Illawarra in the mid-2000s have been revealed in documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, March 28.
On Wednesday, March 27, Goce Prculovski, 53, and Michael Trajanovski, 46, were arrested after a multi-year investigation by Illawarra detectives.
After initially not applying for bail, Trajanovski - who has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of take or detain a person with intent to obtain advantage - made a second bail application on Thursday, where documents submitted by the prosecution outline the details of an alleged grooming syndicate that targeted teenage girls in the Illawarra in the mid-2000s.
Police allege that in 2004, Trajanovski and Prculovski were involved in an illegal drug network that operated throughout the Illawarra.
In addition to supplying and using illicit drugs, police alleged that both were involved in grooming teenage girls with drugs and then operating an underage sex syndicate throughout the Illawarra.
Interviews with multiple witnesses have led police to allege that Prculovski - as the head of the syndicate - referred to gathering where drugs would be supplied and used and then underage girls would be forced to have sex with men as "band camp".
One girl, who was 15 in early 2004 was introduced to Prculovski, then 34, and Trajanovski, then 25, through a school friend at their residence in Corrimal.
At the time of the meeting, both the girl and the school friend were wearing Corrimal High School uniforms.
Prculovski allegedly gave the girl a necklace and both girls told the two men their age - 15.
After about an hour, Prculovski said "let's go to band camp", police allege.
The group of four drove to a motel in the Lake Illawarra area where the two men allegedly encouraged and explained to the girls how to smoke meth, while Prculovski made multiple flirtation comments towards the girl.
The girl was wary of inhaling the drugs due to having school the next day, to which Prculovski allegedly said "Don't worry about school, don't worry, you can stay here ... you're my girl, you can come all the time".
The girls were later returned to their homes.
Additional meetings followed along similar lines, however with the demand that the girl would allegedly have sex with the two men.
Police allege that at one point, Prculovski said the girl would be like a "tennis ball" and go back and forth between him and Trajanovski.
The girl feared physical violence from Prculovski if she did not comply.
As the girl was allegedly forced to perform oral sex on Trajanovski at multiple of the "band camp" gatherings, Prculovski would encourage her to not attend school and manipulate her against her family, police allege.
At one point, in early 2004, the girl remembered being at Corrimal Beach Tourist Park with Prculovski and Trajanovski where a "band camp" with a number of other unknown people allegedly took place.
During the course of the evening, Trajanovski allegedly locked the door and blocked it with a mattress and forced the girl to perform oral sex on him, followed by further acts of sexual intercourse which allegedly caused pain to the girl.
The girl was given additional methamphetamines to smoke during the encounter.
Afterwards, an argument allegedly broke out between Trajanovski and Prculovski which led to a rift between the pair. This ended the contact between the girl and Trajanvoski.
Police allege these events caused ongoing harm to the girl as she grew up, severely impacting her life and causing her significant trauma.
In December 2023, in a recorded conversation between the woman and Prculovski, Prculovski allegedly corroborated aspects of the woman's testimony, while offering an apology.
"I'm sorry for anything I have done wrong."
A second conversation between the woman and Prculovski also corroborated the incident at Corrimal Beach Tourist Park.
"What about Traj had me locked in the room for five hours ... you got angry at him, you and him had words, remember," the woman said.
"Yeah that's right, he shouldn't have done that," Prculovski replied.
"That really like f---ed me up."
During his bail application, lawyer Analise Ritchie acting on behalf of Trajanovski, noting his significant connections to the region, including ongoing employment in the mines, support from his family and lack of any other criminal record.
Magistrate Michael Love denied bail, noting the strength of the prosecution case and the seriousness of the allegations.
Trajanovski will return to Wollongong court in May.
