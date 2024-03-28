The benefit of a buddy: Oak Flats preschoolers make Easter hat parade debuts

It might have looked like a run-of-the-mill school event for this time of year, similar to dozens held across the Illawarra during the week. But it wasn't.
Oak Flats Public School's preschoolers began their Easter Hat Parade careers on Thursday, March 28, 2024. - and it was a magically drama-free experience for parents.
It all came down to a special collaboration between the tiny preschoolers and their Year 5 and 6 buddies.
With a public preschool open and operating on the Griffiths St site, the youngest students join school events early on.
Principal Jodi Niedermayer said the preschoolers and their buddies used hats, cardboard and craft supplies to make their creations.
"Our preschoolers led the design process and their buddies were there to help bring their ideas to reality, mostly to help with the sticky tape and glue," Ms Niedermayer said.
"This takes a lot of pressure off our families and the creations are genuinely theirs which creates a real sense of ownership. Our students are always so proud of their designs."
The preschoolers held hands or walked with their buddies during the parade, soothing any nervy first-timers.
It's not just the youngest students who benefit from the partnership, the principal said.
"Our senior students get just as much out of being a buddy as our preschoolers do," Ms Niedermayer said.
"It's a time for our senior students to shine, to show care and empathy, and they thrive on this added responsibility.
"For our year five students, they will also be here to support our preschoolers to transition to kindergarten next year, which will add a familiar face."
Each grade performed a song after the parade for the big crowd, including the preschoolers whose version of The Easter Bunny Song was well-received.
