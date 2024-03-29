Police charge 10 people in relation to alleged drug ring

A 31-year-old man charged with three counts of drug supply, allowing use of a premises as a drug premises, and dealing with the proceeds of crime



A 25-year-old man charged with drug supply, allowing use of a premises as a drug premises, directing the activities of a criminal group, and failing to comply with an order to give access to digital evidence



A 28-year-old woman charged with two counts of drug supply, organising/conducting a drug premises to which a child has access, participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity, dealing with the proceeds of crime, and failing to comply with an order to give access to digital evidence



A 26-year-old man charged with drug supply and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity



A 32-year-old man charged with two counts of drug supply, participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity, two counts of drug possession, and dealing with proceeds of crime



A 25-year-old man charged with drug supply and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity



A 32-year-old man charged with drug supply and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity

