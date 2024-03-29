Police charge 10 people in relation to alleged drug ring

Ten people are facing drug supply charges following an investigation into an alleged drug ring that led to police raids on properties in Tahmoor and southwest Sydney.
Police based in Camden established Strike Force Singer in December to investigate the alleged drug ring operating across the city's southwest.
Investigators have now carried out searches in Tahmoor, Menangle, Oran Park, Spring Farm and Harrington Park, during which they allegedly found and seized 500 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $150,000.
They also discovered $38,000 in cash, a hydraulic press, three rifles and other banned weapons, ammunition, steroids and cannabis.
Police arrested seven men and three women, who were taken to Narellan Police Station and charged with a range of offences.
Two women, aged 23 and 28, have each been charged with drug supply and participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity.
They were granted conditional bail to appear at Picton Local Court on Thursday, April 4.
Eight others were refused bail to front Parramatta Local Court on Friday, March 29.
They include:
