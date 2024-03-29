Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police charge 10 people in relation to alleged drug ring

By Newsroom
March 29 2024 - 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drugs found by police in raids related to an alleged supply ring, and hands in handcuffs. Inset photo by NSW Police Force
Drugs found by police in raids related to an alleged supply ring, and hands in handcuffs. Inset photo by NSW Police Force

Ten people are facing drug supply charges following an investigation into an alleged drug ring that led to police raids on properties in Tahmoor and southwest Sydney.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.