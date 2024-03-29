Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Brothers separated after allegedly committing crime spree together

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
March 29 2024 - 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A generic image of someone breaking into a vehicle, and inset, signage at Wollongong Courthouse. Inset picture by Robert Peet
A generic image of someone breaking into a vehicle, and inset, signage at Wollongong Courthouse. Inset picture by Robert Peet

Two brothers have been split up and ordered not to speak to one another after allegedly committing an "organised, ongoing spate of offending" together, including vehicle thefts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.