Brothers separated after allegedly committing crime spree together

Two brothers have been split up and ordered not to speak to one another after allegedly committing an "organised, ongoing spate of offending" together, including vehicle thefts.
Jeremy Morris, 22, and his younger brother Brock, 20, faced Wollongong Local Court on Friday, March 29, each charged with four counts of stealing a motor vehicle, damaging property by fire or explosive, take and drive conveyance without consent, destroying or damaging property, and larceny.
Jeremy fronted court first, appearing via videolink from Nowra Police Station.
Lawyer Joanne Pollock said he was a young man who had not been in custody before and he had a limited criminal history, although acknowledged it was serious.
Ms Pollock said Jeremy had the support of his mother, who was willing to take time off work to supervise him.
Sergeant Ashley Jacob said the prosecution's concerns related to the "very serious" nature of the alleged offending, which she described as "organised [and] ongoing".
Sergeant Jacob asked that Jeremy be subject to a curfew at all times unless in the company of his mother, noting that the alleged offending was not limited to the evenings.
Ms Pollock made similar submissions in relation to Brock's bail application.
She said he had not been in custody before, had no failures to appear at court on his record, and he was looking for work.
Registrar Paula Mulheron granted bail, but warned the brothers against breaching the conditions or committing further offences.
"Make no mistake Mr Morris, if you breach these bail conditions... you can guarantee it doesn't matter what you tell the court, you're going back into custody," Ms Mulheron told Jeremy.
Jeremy must live with his mother in North Nowra, while Brock has to live with his father in Nowra.
It is a condition of their bail that the brothers not contact nor attempt to contact one another.
Both must report to police every day and cannot leave home unless in the company of their respective parent.
Jeremy is also banned from entering Berry.
The Morris brothers will return to Nowra Local Court on April 9.
