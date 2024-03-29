Man accused of hammer, knife attacks involving 'extreme violence'

A man with a self-admitted anger problem has been denied bail despite his intention to enter rehabilitation after he was accused of inflicting "significant injuries" on people in attacks involving a hammer and a knife in Nowra.
Kaidyn Ingrey, 20, is charged with reckless wounding in company, robbery, two counts of stalking/intimidation, using a carriage service to make a threat to kill, and common assault.
He made a bid for release on bail at Wollongong Local Court on Friday, appearing on video from Nowra Police Station.
Prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob said Ingrey posed an unacceptable risk to the alleged victims.
She said the prosecution also had concerns about interference with witnesses, committing other offences, and the protection of the community.
The court heard that on one occasion, Ingrey allegedly assaulted a person with a hammer and made threats regarding them reporting the incident to police.
On March 27, Sergeant Jacob said, there was another alleged violent attack involving the use of a knife and a further threat made, in which Ingrey allegedly said: "I'm going to kill your missus".
She said a victim sustained "significant injuries" in the alleged offending which involved "extreme violence".
Ingrey appeared to be living "somewhat transiently," Sergeant Jacob said, and he had a history of violence.
She said a sentence of full-time imprisonment was likely if he was convicted.
Defence lawyer Joanne Pollock said Ingrey was an Indigenous man who wanted to stay away from the Nowra area.
Ms Pollock said Ingrey had organised an intake assessment with rehabilitation facility Oolong House, in the hopes he would become an appropriate person to take care of his young son.
If Ingrey was granted bail, she said, he would not go near the three victims nor the Nowra address.
Ingrey told the court he wanted to report to police every day, saying: "I need something to keep me on that track, you know".
But registrar Paula Mulheron said the alleged offending involved "very serious, unprovoked attacks" on people with weapons, causing significant injuries.
She said she did not think she could grant bail because Ingrey posed a "complete risk" to the alleged victims and the community, noting the first offence allegedly took place in early March and the last three weeks later.
Ingrey said he was trying his "absolute hardest" and told the court he was a risk to the public, "but only because of my anger problem".
Ms Mulheron refused bail, telling Ingrey she was not satisfied he would comply and he posed an unacceptable risk because of his lack of control.
Ingrey will front Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, April 2.
