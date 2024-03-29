Illawarra Mercury
Man accused of hammer, knife attacks involving 'extreme violence'

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 29 2024 - 1:49pm, first published 1:14pm
Wollongong Courthouse, and inset, a generic photo of a hand holding a knife. Main picture by Robert Peet
A man with a self-admitted anger problem has been denied bail despite his intention to enter rehabilitation after he was accused of inflicting "significant injuries" on people in attacks involving a hammer and a knife in Nowra.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

