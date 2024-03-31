All the photos of fans frolicking at UOW for the Ocean Alley gig

Psychedelic sounds reverberated through the University of Wollongong garden on Easter Sunday as fans travelled as far as Melbourne to bask in the sun and listen to sweet tunes.
The long weekend brought with it sensational sunshine and blue skies, providing the perfect backdrop for the Ocean Alley gig, with the lineup including Illawarra coastal rockers Pacific Avenue and The Terrys.
Concertgoers swayed to the starting band, Sydney-based four piece Ah Honey. Those who were seated held out their palms, accepting pumps of sunscreen from cheery DanceWize NSW volunteers.
University of Wollongong students Lillie Paton, Georgia Barber, and Frankie Knox arrived early so they didn't miss their new favourite band, Le Shiv.
The friends first became obsessed with the groovy five-piece after seeing the band together at one of North Wollongong Hotel's recent Sunday sessions.
"They're just a really fun upbeat band with such high energy, especially the lead singer," Frankie said.
"They're all good characters. We've learnt all the words since seeing them a couple months ago, we'll be singing all the lyrics today."
The women said it was important to continue supporting all Australian artists - big and small - especially after the cancellation of the adored Byron Bay festival Splendour in the Grass.
"We were so excited then disappointed when it got cancelled," Georgia said. "More money needs to be focused on supporting Australian acts."
