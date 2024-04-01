Popular storytelling night Generation Women to make its Wollongong debut

Five years ago, Shane Moon was part of a "magical" Sydney show that left her wanting more.
She implored the creator to get in touch if she ever wanted to bring the unique production to her hometown of Wollongong.
Donna Logue has now taken Shane up on the longstanding offer and the pair are set to present the city's inaugural Generation Women at the Builders Club on Wednesday, April 3.
With Shane as host, the live show will feature six stellar storytellers aged in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s, each of whom will share an original, true tale around the theme of "wrongs that went right".
These stories - around five minutes long - will cover everything from heartfelt personal anecdotes to hilarious confessions.
With her finger on the pulse of the local creative scene, Shane was integral in finding six fascinating Illawarra voices for the local production of Generation Women.
At the higher end of the age spectrum, she cast local singer-songwriter Desley Taylor.
"Desley, who's in her 60s, is an incredible, incredible musician," Ms Moon said.
"She's won awards for her songwriting, incredibly talented.
"And yet I guess we find, especially as women are aging, they fly under the radar a lot.
"People don't really take notice of them until you really go highlight them, put them out there, then people are completely blown away by how incredible their skill sets are."
Adara Enthaler, a 20something performance poet who runs a slam poetry event once a month, is the youngest of the six.
And in between, there's Kobie Clifton, a counsellor and aerial arts performer with Circus WOW; Rebekah Lambert, a seasoned freelancer empowering startups through storytelling; Lillian Rodrigues-Pang, a bilingual storyteller captivating audiences with theatrical performances; and Tiang Nee Lim, a stand-up comedian and writer.
Shane said the storytelling concept - which won best spoken word at Sydney Fringe 2019 - delivers is funny, all heart and transcends the generational gap.
"I went and watched the Sydney show last week and there was times of laughter, times of tears - it depends on the person's story," she said.
"You can have the whole range of emotions in one night, which is quite beautiful.
"I just think sharing those stories amongst the different generations like that is something quite magical."
Founder Donna Logue, on a lifelong mission to remind women their "life, stories and happiness matter", was thrilled to be bringing her creation to Wollongong for the first time.
"Our platform is all about amplifying the voices of women and fostering connections across generations," she said.
"We believe in the power of storytelling to inspire, educate, and unite, and we can't wait to share this experience with the Wollongong community."
Shane said Wednesday's event will be the first of many, with the next slated for June and women, non-binary and trans women all welcome to audition.
The first show will take place at The Builders Club, at 61 Church Street, Wollongong.
Doors open at 6.30pm, with the storytelling session commencing at 7pm. Tickets available here.
