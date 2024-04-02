Dog killed in violent Fairy Meadow brawl involving security guard: court

A dog was killed during a violent brawl between a Fairy Meadow pub resident and a security guard which was sparked by ongoing "animosity" between the pair, police allege.
The dog's owner and Cabbage Tree Hotel resident, Adam Stewart, held his head in his hands and groaned in pain when he faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, after being charged with one count of affray.
The 43-year-old start sobbing during his bail application after defence lawyer Anthony Stewart (not related) argued he needed to be released so he could bury his deceased pet.
Tendered court documents state there was animosity between Stewart and the security guard, Jonathon Schwenke, which came to a head outside the hotel about 10.30pm on April 1.
Police will allege the pair began arguing after Schwenke saw Stewart walking his dog near the venue, with a pub staff member warning Schwenke to "just stop".
Schwenke allegedly ignored further calls to come inside the venue and continued arguing with Stewart.
It's alleged both men spat at one another before Stewart slapped Schwenke in the face. Schwenke allegedly jumped a railing that separated the pair and began repeatedly punching Stewart.
It's alleged Stewart picked up his dog and looked as if he were leaving, prompting Schwenke to retreat to the pub's entrance, however Stewart allegedly turned around and ran at the guard.
Schwenke allegedly punched Stewart so hard that both men fell to the ground, with Schwenke landing on top of the dog, causing it to die. Police will allege Schwenke continued to punch Stewart.
After the men separated, Stewart realised his dog had been killed, prompting him to again chase after the guard. Schwenke allegedly punched Stewart in the head before putting him in a headlock.
Stewart was left bleeding from his ears, while Schwenke sustained lacerations inside his mouth.
Stewart was arrested. While in custody, he allegedly repeated several times that he would "seek vengeance" for the death of his dog and mentioned a "22".
"Police have fears that the accused may carry out this threat due to the accused's violent past," court documents state.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob opposed Stewart's release, arguing he was on bail for two separate matters prior to his arrest.
Sgt Jacob noted the strength of the prosecution case due to the entire incident being captured on CCTV.
Magistrate Michael Ong said it was unfortunate that Stewart's dog was killed but refused bail on account of his criminal record and the seriousness of the matter.
Schwenke has also been charged with affray and will face court on April 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.