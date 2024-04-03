Flood alerts issued as heavy rain, wild weather heads towards the Illawarra

Flood watch alerts have been issued for the Illawarra region with wild weather predicted to impact from Thursday afternoon.
Thursday (up to 20mm of rain) and Friday (up to 80mm) will be the wettest days, and by Sunday 110mm could fall in the Illawarra.
The Illawarra and areas around Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basis are in the minor flooding alert zone.
A hazardous surf alert has been issued for the Illawarra on Friday.
A coastal trough is forecast to deepen and potentially develop into a low pressure system between Friday and Saturday.
"The trough is forecast to move towards the South Coast by late Saturday bringing widespread rainfall," the Bureau of Meteorology warns.
Wollongong SES crews said rain predictions can change with little notice as the situation develops.
"The weather system carries a risk of flash-flooding and may also cause strong winds," crews said.
People are urged not to drive, ride or walk through flood water.
Stay up-to-date with the latest warnings on the Hazards Near Me App and through the SES.
For emergency help during floods and storms call the SES on 132 500, for life-threatening emergencies call triple-0.
