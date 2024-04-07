Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour bounce back to claim gritty victory over South Coast United

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated April 7 2024 - 2:23pm, first published 12:30pm
All of the action from Shellharbour's 2-1 win over South Coast United in their Illawarra Premier League fixture at Ian McLennan Park on Saturday, April 6. Pictures - @gragrapix

Shellharbour have moved inside the Illawarra Premier League's top five after securing a 2-1 come-from-behind win over South Coast United on Saturday night.

