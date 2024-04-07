Shellharbour bounce back to claim gritty victory over South Coast United

Shellharbour have moved inside the Illawarra Premier League's top five after securing a 2-1 come-from-behind win over South Coast United on Saturday night.
The visitors had trailed 1-0 heading into the final 10 minutes at Ian McLennan Park, courtesy of a first-half goal from Mark Moric. An Andy McKay own goal saw the visitors draw level in the 87th minute, before substitute Matt Floro produced the winner in the 90th minute.
The result snaps a two-game losing streak for Shellharbour, who now sit in fifth spot on the table.
However, Harbour have played one extra game than their rivals after every other IPL match was postponed on the weekend due to rain. The undefeated Cringila also sit in sixth spot due to three competition points being docked for a flares incident in last year's grand final.
While it wasn't the most dominant performance on Saturday night, Shellharbour coach Rod Williams was delighted to get the victory.
"South Coast United have had a good run of results, they've played the top four sides and lost by narrow margins, so we knew they were going to be hard," Williams told the Mercury.
"We had about 70 per cent of the ball and had a lot of chances over the 90 minutes. We had three good ones early, there was one cleared off the line and they scrambled well. They then got a goal, but I told the boys at half time that we were playing good football and I knew that I had Floro and young (Zac) Mazevski on the bench. With guys like that coming on with 30 minutes to go, I didn't think we were under any real pressure when you look at the balance of the game.
"But you've got to give them credit. They work hard and they get in behind the ball. They're probably the best South Coast side that I've seen for a while. But I've got to give credit to our boys. They've been playing some good football and we've had opportunities, but I've been saying to them if you don't put the chances away in the Premier League, you will get punished for it.
"But, on Saturday, I thought we did alright."
After being promoted from the District League in the off-season, Shellharbour opened their 2024 IPL account with two successive victories.
They then came crashing back down to earth with a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Cringila in round three, before falling 3-0 to Wollongong United the following week.
Williams said it was pleasing to now return to the winner's circle.
"After two defeats and conceding 10 goals, you start to think 'where is it going right, where is it going wrong'?," he said.
"But I don't think there was any panic stations. It was a case of we're in this league, we want to compete and don't want to just make up the numbers. But with the players we've got in the squad, it was only a matter of time before we did alright.
"But when you're not clinical in front of goals, you're going to get punished. It doesn't matter who you play, whether it be Tarrawanna, South Coast or Port, you're going to get hurt."
