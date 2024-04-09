Illawarra Stingrays continue to set impressive pace in NPL NSW competition

Stingrays head coach Steve Gordon has lauded the growth of the club's youth as a key reason why Illawarra has made such a strong start to this year's campaign.
The Stingrays sit in top spot in the NPL NSW Women's club championship race after six rounds, which has been highlighted by impressive performances across the grades.
This includes the Rays moving with four competition points of ladder leaders Macarthur in first grade.
Gordon's side notched up their fourth win of the 2024 campaign with a 1-0 victory over UNSW on Sunday, with Sakura Nojima's 62nd goal proving the difference at The Village Green.
The Stingrays also notched up an impressive 5-0 win over UNSW in reserve grade to move into fifth spot on the table, while the club's U18s hold top spot on the ladder after beating UNSW by 1-0.
The results are proof that Gordon's ambitious long-term plan that he laid out when he signed with the club in October 2022 is working.
That concept was highlighted by the need for player development and on-field success.
Gordon said that, while it was still early in the year, he was impressed with the Stingrays' fast start to their 2024 campaign.
"One of our big things in pre-season was to learn from last year, where it was a battle early on," he told the Mercury.
"It's been important to get off to a good start with the things that you've put in places. And you see the young girls you put in reserve grade are now fringe first-graders. They keep playing well in reserve grades, getting points, and pushing up into first grade. It's been great being able to have players start the season in form and conditioned well. And credit to the girls for working hard in pre-season.
"I know it's early days,but it takes a lot of pressure off us with the things that we've put in place, from the club's perspective, and how we're moving forward. We're trying to build things at the club to create these pathways.
"In that year-and-a-bit that I've been involved with it, we're obviously moving in the right direction which is really pleasing."
Gordon added that it was crucial for the club to continue blooding their young talent.
"It has to be a process. Obviously (Michelle) Carney finished up, and (Caitlin) Cooper is having one more year with us. And the types of players like (Chloe) Middleton and (Danika) Matos coming back from the A-League, there's a lot of good girls that have been with us for a long time," he said.
"They've been very honourable to the club and we need that experience, but you need those young girls in with those senior players to help them develop and get an understanding of what senior football is about - because it is different to youth grade.
"It's not just a physicality thing, but it's about understanding style of players and formations, and things can change on a whim that they've got to understand. There's a lot of detail which we need to put to the girls to give them opportunities to succeed.
"But it's got to start with these younger ones that are coming through. You can't just start training them at 17 and hope they get their groove.
"If they're loving their football - while working their backsides off - it's a win/win."
