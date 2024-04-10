Police release CCTV after Dapto home invasion

The two trail bikes - white and orange and black and red - and the silver four-wheel drive can be seen driving past a suburban home just before 7.30am on March 19, heading east.
Police believe that identifying the vehicles and the drivers can assist with the investigation.
Police were called to Emerson Road, Dapto, at that time after reports three people tried to enter a home, threatening the occupants before leaving the scene.
Officers from Lake Illawarra police district have established Strike Force Afoot to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information should contact Lake Illawarra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
