Planning minister pledges to improve approach to disaster mitigation

Neighbours joined forces to tackle a huge clean-up effort after a heavy deluge of rain on the weekend. I'm sure many people have since been thinking - it's 2024, surely we can be better prepared for natural disasters?
We know now with greater certainty when an event may come - often down to the hour - and how severe it is likely to be. Yet we continue the cycle of warning, disaster, clean up, and repeat.
As our climate changes, this cycle will become more frequent and severe. Rainfall that once happened across days now occurs in just hours. Previous measures of mitigating flash flooding are becoming outdated. This means more money is spent on recovery than investing in mitigation.
The impact of this in Wollongong extends beyond broken trampolines and soggy sporting fields. Severity of local storms directly impact our region's economy, critical road and public transport infrastructure, and limits the delivery of new housing.
Over the last 25 years, millions have been spent on improving Wollongong's stormwater infrastructure - the result of major planning issues identified after the August 1998 flood event.
However, climate change means the Illawarra now holds a place in the top ten storm-affected regions in NSW, making up three per cent of all NRMA home insurance claims across the state.
Much needs to be done to make Wollongong more resilient and less vulnerable to increasing storm activity.
Historically we spend 97 per cent of disaster funds on recovery efforts and only three on mitigation and adaptation - yes, we can do better. We're turning this around and prioritising investment in preparation to make recovery easier and to guide better decisions on future developments in risky areas.
This includes refining Flood Evacuation Modelling, introducing the first ever State Disaster Mitigation Plan, and developing local Disaster Action Plans. We're also limiting development on dangerous floodplains in line with the 2022 NSW Independent Flood Inquiry recommendations.
It's a priority of the Minns Government to make sure everyone has access to housing. This begins with evidence-based land use planning that responds to the impact of climate change and natural disasters.
I acknowledge the issue of flooding needs to be tackled differently in our region given our unique geography. I'm committed to working with the community and council to find a better balance between disaster mitigation and sensible housing solutions.
We must approach housing our community more maturely to meet our needs. Ultimately, this will mean fewer homes built on our urban fringe in riskier areas and additional density in areas less likely to be severely impacted by disasters.
Planning aside, I'm always proud to see Wollongong coming together without hesitation to give neighbours a helping hand. I thank the community, volunteers and emergency services for helping our community recover. Ultimately I agree - in 2024 and beyond we can do better and the NSW Government is working with federal and local governments to do exactly that.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.