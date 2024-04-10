Now's the time to search for innovative solutions, says Shellharbour mayor

Flooding is a challenging topic and one, which into the future, local and state governments must continue to plan and remain agile about.
The heavy rainfall that hit the Illawarra has had significant impacts across our city.
The Shellharbour Airport recorded 95mm of rainfall between 5:30am to 6:30am on Saturday morning, which coincided with when the most significant damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure occurred. It also showed as a one in 200-year storm on our modelling.
As our community continues to recover and demonstrates its amazing resilience, it's important for all levels of government to work together for the betterment of our communities.
While Shellharbour City Council staff prepared by implementing risk management plans, assisted with the provision of sandbags and worked with emergency services to respond to various flood situations, sometimes this just isn't enough.
As Council staff continue to assist in clean-up and recovery efforts, we must look to innovative solutions to help resilient communities.
Council is now focused on restorative works as well as repairs to roads and drainage systems. Drainage repairs are also being coordinated for Yellow Rock Road, Yellow Rock Ridge.
But what if we considered another way of doing things? Working with the State and Federals Governments to build infrastructure that can withstand these increasing natural events and the long-term impacts on climate change.
Allowing Councils and community to obtain this funding will build resilient communities. We have already seen this happen in our LGA, with Bass Point Road. The funding has allowed us to prepare for the increase in extreme weather events and plan for the future.
Just a reminder, residents who have suffered flood damage to their property can dispose of their flood-damaged waste free at Dunmore Waste Disposal Depot. Please remain patient, as there may be longer wait times than usual.
I encourage you to be mindful of asbestos, or other hazardous materials that may be present in flood-damaged items. Visit the NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) website to learn more about the identification and correct disposal of asbestos
I would also like to thank our emergency services, local volunteers and staff for their ongoing hard work and helping keep our community safe.
If you would like to report an issue or request support, you can lodge a request through Council's website or contact customer service on (02) 4221 6111.
