Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia
Opinion

Now's the time to search for innovative solutions, says Shellharbour mayor

By Chris Homer, Shellharbour Mayor
Updated April 11 2024 - 6:31am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer (inset) wants a collaborative approach to the future. Main picture supplied, inset picture by Robert Peet
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer (inset) wants a collaborative approach to the future. Main picture supplied, inset picture by Robert Peet

Flooding is a challenging topic and one, which into the future, local and state governments must continue to plan and remain agile about.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Multimedia

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.