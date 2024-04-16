Keira St's Balinese eatery teams up with Talk2MeBro to serve up 400 meals

It's on again - a mesangkepan lunch at Wollongong's Balinese Spice Magic.
The beneficiary of the April 21 event will be Illawarra's Talk2MeBro movement.
"I see them doing wonderful things in our community," the restaurant's owner Jules Mitry explained.
"I just love the support they provide each other and that's why whatever money we raise at the soup kitchen this time will go to them."
Mesangkepan is a Balinese tradition that brings everyone together on common ground to support the community.
Mrs Mitry runs it like a soup kitchen and invites homeless people to share a free, nutritious meal at the Keira Street restaurant from 11am to 2.30pm.
Mrs Mitry, Wollongong's Local Woman of the Year in 2023, will cook 400 meals for the Sunday lunch as "food is the language I use when I can't find the words".
There will be hour-long sittings for the event which is open to diners of all ages.
And if there are any leftovers, they'll be shared with the Wesley Community Kitchen and the Homeless Hub.
"We send up to 125 meals weekly to the community not just because I want to help but because why would we waste food when we can help?"
Talk2MeBro custodian Brad Romaniszyn is thrilled at the new-found partnership.
"Jules reached out to us, and that is very touching." Mr Romaniszyn said.
"We've basically quadrupled in the last 18 months, more than quadrupled - with major hubs in Wollongong and Newcastle plus smaller centres such as Kiama, Forbes and the Snowy Monaro region.
The movement, started in 2018, is built on the foundations of educating, supporting and empowering men about mental health and wellbeing.
"I just think it'll be beautiful for people to be sitting down and sharing a meal with each other," Mr Romaniszyn said.
And it's not all about the bottom line either.
"If people turn up who can't give and they're just getting beautiful free food, that's fantastic.
"If people are able to donate, that's a win."
A stock of restaurant regulars will support Mrs Mitry and her husband Will in making the latest soup kitchen happen.
"We have a bunch of regulars who come, some with their kids, to work every soup kitchen.
"It's wonderful - it helps break down so many barriers and supports our local charities," Mrs Mitry said.
Bookings are available now - email bsmsoupkitchen@gmail.com or pop in for a takeaway and pay as much as you feel comfortable with, Mrs Mitry said.
All donations will go straight to Talk2MeBro.
Through its mesangkepan meals, the restaurant has previously supported Southern Youth and Family Services, Women Illawarra, and Kind Hearts Illawarra.
