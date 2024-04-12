Coniston gear up for top-of-the-table Illawarra Premier League blockbuster

Coniston gaffer Franc Pierro says they are focusing on themselves, not their opposition as they prepare for Saturday's Premier League showdown with Wollongong Olympic.
The top-of-the-table clash at PCYC promises to be a thrilling battle, as both teams look to build on their unbeaten starts to the 2024 season.
Illawarra Premier League action will return to the region after last weekend's round was decimated by heavy rain, with only one match getting the green light. In that fixture, Shellharbour claimed a 2-1 win over South Coast United.
Meanwhile, 'Cono' received a huge shot in the arm ahead of the important round six battle by thrashing NPL NSW outift Mount Druitt 5-1 mid-week in the Australia Cup.
While the hosts weren't at full strength, Coniston flexed their attacking muscles in a dominant display.
"It gave the boys huge confidence," Pierro told the Mercury.
"They did well on Tuesday night, they were full of energy and wanted to showcase what Illawarra football is all about. After having two weeks off, we looked pretty fresh, and now we're looking to back it up on Saturday against Olympic.
"Every week is a test. I know it's only round six, but we're thinking ahead. And wins early in this part of the season is ideal. We know who and what we're up against, though our main focus is on ourselves and playing to our strengths.
"We know they're (Olympic) a formidable side and have a lot of experience across the park, but we'll mainly just focus on ourselves."
Saturday, April 13:
Wollongong Olympic v Coniston at PCYC; Shellharbour v Helensburgh at Barrack Heights Sports Field; Wollongong United v Bulli at Macedonia Park.
Sunday, April 14:
Port Kembla v Tarrawanna at Weatherall Park; Albion Park v Cringila at Terry Reserve; South Coast United v Corrimal at Memorial Park.
