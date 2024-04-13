Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

The artist behind Towradgi train station's newest artwork

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
April 13 2024 - 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaqueline Burgess with the mural she recently completed at Towradgi Station. Picture by Anna Warr
Jaqueline Burgess with the mural she recently completed at Towradgi Station. Picture by Anna Warr

When it comes to her first commissioned mural in the Illawarra, artist Jaqueline Burgess has her mum and dad to thank for it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.