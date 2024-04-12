Illawarra Mercury
Former Collegians forward delivered 'wake up call' after appealing jail term

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 12 2024 - 5:13pm, first published 4:44pm
Liam Cassidy - pictured in 2022 - had his sentence for breaking into a Bowral pub reduced on appeal. Picture by Anna Warr
Liam Cassidy - pictured in 2022 - had his sentence for breaking into a Bowral pub reduced on appeal. Picture by Anna Warr

Two rugby league teammates have had a "wake up call" after a boozy night out in Bowral led to the pair spending nearly a month behind bars.

